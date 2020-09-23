Grand Island police say death was medical, not homicide

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man found dead outside a Grand Island home last month died from a ruptured artery in his brain that was likely caused by methamphetamine, not a homicide as investigators originally thought.
Grand Island police say their investigation found no evidence of criminal or negligence acts in the death of 37-year-old Devlin Kenney.
Police initially reported that Kenney had been assaulted, and his death was ruled a homicide. His body was found in a yard outside a Grand Island home.
An autopsy found methamphetamine in Kenney’s system that police say was a major contributing factor to the ruptured artery.
They say they now believe he collapsed and hit a fence and the ground, causing him to bleed openly.