BERWYN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a young Gibbon woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County near Berwyn.

The crash happened Friday night when a car and a semitrailer hauling vehicles crashed head-on on U.S. Highway 2 about a mile east of Berwyn.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the car, 19-year-old Erica Morgan, of Gibbon, died at the scene of the crash.

Officials said the driver and a passenger in the semi were taken to a Broken Bow hospital with injuries. Their medical conditions had not been released by Monday.

Tags

In other news

Ex-Omaha weatherman accused of targeting health director

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha TV weatherman and mayoral spokesman has taken a plea deal months after being accused of emailing death threats to a local health department director over her handling of the coronavirus outbreak.