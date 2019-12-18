Fremont man gets five 1-year sentences for 5 crash deaths

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) —  A Fremont man has been given five consecutive one-year jail sentences for the crash deaths of a woman, her unborn child and her three sons.

German Lopez Saenz was sentenced Tuesday in Fremont. He'd been found guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide and one of vehicular homicide of an unborn child. The crash occurred Feb. 2 in heavy fog just west of Fremont.

Authorities said Saenz's pickup truck struck from behind a car that was stopped for a turn.

The pickup then stuck a sedan that Maria Menjivar was driving. Menjivar and sons Julian, Adrian, Angel and their unborn sister were killed.

