FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Fremont City Council has approved spending up to $100,000 on a project to fend off floodwater caused by an ice jam along the Platte River.

The council decided Tuesday to join other entities in building a diversion jetty.

An ice jam normally wouldn't pose a threat to Fremont. But last year's catastrophic flooding damaged levees, and many — including the one west of town — haven't been fully restored.

Floodwater has washed out a temporary patch in the damaged levee, and the jetty will be designed to divert floodwater back into the river.

Tags

In other news

Driver dies after two vehicles collide in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One person died and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Lancaster County.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an area just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Pella Road.The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says two vehic…