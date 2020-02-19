FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Fremont City Council has approved spending up to $100,000 on a project to fend off floodwater caused by an ice jam along the Platte River.
The council decided Tuesday to join other entities in building a diversion jetty.
An ice jam normally wouldn't pose a threat to Fremont. But last year's catastrophic flooding damaged levees, and many — including the one west of town — haven't been fully restored.
Floodwater has washed out a temporary patch in the damaged levee, and the jetty will be designed to divert floodwater back into the river.