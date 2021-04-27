Former South Sioux City coach bound over for arraignment

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach accused of sexually assaulted a student has waived his right to a preliminary trial and has been bound over to a trial court for arraignment.

Twenty-five-year-old Nathan Rogers, of South Sioux City, agreed on Monday to be arraigned on the charges in district court.

Rogers was arrested in March and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

The charges stem from allegations by a 15-year-old girl that Rogers grabbed and sexually assaulted her at his home last December.

She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen, used to inhale nicotine and flavorings.

