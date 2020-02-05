A Sioux Falls police spokesman says 27-year-old Daylan Scott Fargo was arrested Monday in Hall County, Nebraska.
Fargo faces three charges, including sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.
Fargo is a former assistant choir director at Washington High School.
The Argus Leader says Fargo resigned from his position two days before a parent filed a protection order against him last week on behalf of their son.
Fargo is being held in Nebraska on $100,000 cash bond.