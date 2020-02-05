SIOUX FALLS, S.D (AP) — A former Sioux Falls teacher is accused of sexual contact with a minor.

A Sioux Falls police spokesman says 27-year-old Daylan Scott Fargo was arrested Monday in Hall County, Nebraska.

Fargo faces three charges, including sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Fargo is a former assistant choir director at Washington High School.

The Argus Leader says Fargo resigned from his position two days before a parent filed a protection order against him last week on behalf of their son.

Fargo is being held in Nebraska on $100,000 cash bond.

