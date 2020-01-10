GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A former York County public defender has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced in March.

Fillmore County District Court records say 60-year-old Nancy Waldron of Exeter, pleaded no contest Thursday to attempted theft. 

Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange. Her sentencing and restitution hearing is set for March 20.

The records say questions were raised in Fillmore County about checks Waldron had written to herself on a bank account that belonged to two sisters living in nursing homes.

Authorities say she fraudulently billed the two clients and paid herself nearly $187,000 since 2012. 

