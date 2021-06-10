OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha jury has convicted a former Lyft driver of sexual assault for an attack on a passenger.

Forty one-year-old Komlanvi Avitso was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree sexual assault. Authorities say the attack happened in May 2019 after the woman left an Omaha bar and requested a ride from the ride-sharing service.

The victim was so intoxicated at the time of the incident that she had little memory, but DNA evidence from a sexual assault examination led to the charges against Avitso.

Police also traced the movements of Avitso and the woman through cellphone data, surveillance video and Lyft ride records.

Tags

In other news