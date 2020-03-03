OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A recently released public disclosure statement says a former Goodwill Omaha CEO got $610,000 after he was ousted amid scandal over his six-figure salary, bonuses and perks.
Frank McGree sued Goodwill in 2017 because it wouldn't pay his severance.
The charity’s board acknowledged in 2018 that it settled the lawsuit. Until now, the settlement figure wasn’t publicly known.
It was first reported in October 2016 that McGree received total compensation of more than $933,000 in 2014, and 13 executives were paid more than $100,000.
That reduced the amount of money available for Goodwill's mission of job training.