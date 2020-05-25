OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for rural parts of south-central Nebraska after up to 8 inches of rain fell in the region overnight.

The weather service has issued the warning for parts of Adams, Kearney, Buffalo and Hall counties, reporting that roads in some low-lying areas were covered by floodwaters and impassable early Monday morning.

The service says at least one house, near Kenesaw, has been flooded.

The service says heavy rain that began Sunday into early Monday dropped between 2 to 5 inches across the region, with the hardest-hit areas receiving 7 to 8 inches.

Other parts of the state, like Omaha, saw lesser amounts.

