LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says four sororities and one fraternity are under quarantine because of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The university said the five houses initially reported each reported four or five cases, which was enough to impose a quarantine.
The four sororities are Kappa Alpha Theta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Phi and Kappa Kappa Gamma.
The fraternity is is Beta Theta Pi. A university spokeswoman says it's unclear if the houses have confirmed more cases since the initial report.
The university reported a total of 197 positive cases as of Sunday.