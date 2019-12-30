VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine.

The lake was scheduled to have its existing fish population renovated during 2019 to eliminate common carp on the refuge. But the renovation was not completed due to wet conditions and unsuitable water levels.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says length limits are rescinded during the salvage but daily bag limits are maintained.

Fish may be taken only by fishing or archery. Salvaged fish cannot be sold or used for stocking into other public or private bodies of water

