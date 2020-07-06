OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — People in Nebraska celebrated the July Fourth holiday as many Americans did, with a barrage of fireworks. But this year's explosive festivities also came with a number of headaches.
In Omaha, police say they received nearly 1,900 fireworks complaints in the days before and after the Fourth of July when fireworks are legal to sell and use.
Police say that's a more than 30% increase from fireworks complaints received last year.
In Lincoln, a 34-year-old Exeter man was seriously injured and hospitalized Friday night after a firework exploded in his hands at Branched Oak State Recreation area.