GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters in south-central Nebraska say a woman has been injured in a Grand Island house fire.
Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman says firefighters were called to the house for a fire just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving crews found the front of the home fully engulfed in flames.
Stutzman says a woman who lived at the home was found lying in the front yard when crews arrived. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
All four Grand Island station responded to the fire, which was left uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.