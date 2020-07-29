GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters in south-central Nebraska say a woman has been injured in a Grand Island house fire.

Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman says firefighters were called to the house for a fire just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving crews found the front of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Stutzman says a woman who lived at the home was found lying in the front yard when crews arrived. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

All four Grand Island station responded to the fire, which was left uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags

In other news