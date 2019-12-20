Federal murder trial set for April in fatal Lincoln shooting

In other news
BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appea…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal murder trial date has been set for three men charged in the shooting death last year of a Lincoln woman.A federal judge in Lincoln set trial for April 27. Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante Williams are charged with murder and two counts of attempt…
RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's ma…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — A school principal accused of drunken driving has been given probation and conditional jail time.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska adjutant general says a truck maintenance shop will be the first new building erected at North Platte's airport as part of the relocation of Nebraska National Guard units.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes.Officers called to the area Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire found a man…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha city councilman was sentenced Wednesday to four years of probation for not filing federal tax returns for 2012, 2013 or 2014.