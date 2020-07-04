HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Two family members on their way to a recent wedding in central Nebraska stopped at a two-vehicle accident to help the victims before making it to the nuptials with minutes to spare.

Mother of the bride Jodi Damrow said rendering aid in a long gown wasn’t anything special. She’s a veteran emergency room nurse in Holdrege.

Another daughter, Sadie Johnson, is a physician’s assistant, and she also stopped to help.

She then rushed home to get three young children ready and served as matron of honor at the wedding.

