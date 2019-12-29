HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Kansas girl say she has died after contracting the flu.

The family of Leighya Marie DeLong, of Hiawatha, confirmed the girl died on Dec. 22 in Lincoln while she was visiting family there for the Christmas holiday.

The girl's family say she was diagnosed with the flu at a Lincoln hospital on Dec. 21, released, then saw her condition worsen the next day.

Hiawatha School District Superintendent Lonnie Moser says counselors will be available to students and staff to help cope with the loss of the Hiawatha Elementary School fourth-grader.

Tags

In other news

Lincoln may move to save some ash trees from invasive bug

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Most of Lincoln's ash trees will end up casualties in the city’s war on the emerald ash borer insect that's killed millions of trees in the United States.But some sturdy specimens in key locations may yet be saved. Officials in Lincoln and elsewhere have sought to slow t…

Woman accused of making counterfeit money gets probation

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman has been given three years of probation for making counterfeit money.Stacy Morgan, a transient, was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to forgery after making a deal with prosecutors, who dropped a drug charge.She was arrested in August by office…

Man accused of killing 6-week-old son takes plea deal

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man accused of killing his infant son has taken a plea deal.Kearney County District Court records say 25-year-old Christopher Preston pleaded no contest last week to negligent child abuse resulting in death.Prosecutors lowered the charge in return…