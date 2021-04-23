OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former suburban Omaha firefighter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of sexual assault in a case involving a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Tyler Davidson entered the pleas Tuesday to three counts of sexual abuse. He was a Waterloo firefighter when he was arrested last year and initially charged with four felony counts of child abuse.

Investigators say Davidson purchased sex toys for the boy and encouraged the boy to use them. Documents said he also tried to use a video camera to record the boy. Davidson's sentencing has been set for May 21.

