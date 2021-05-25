DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former South Sioux City High School coach has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.
Twenty five-year-old Nathan Rogers filed a written plea on Monday to first-degree sexual assault and child abuse. Rogers was first arrested in March after he was accused of raping the girl at his home in December.
The girl told investigators she had gone to Rogers' home to pick up a vaping pen. Once inside, she said, he pinned her to a couch and forcibly sexually assaulted her. Rogers has said he had consensual sex with the girl, who was too young under Iowa law to consent to sex.
Rogers also faces charges in a second case involving another 15-year-old girl.