OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha Public Schools principal who failed to immediately report to authorities inappropriate behavior by a teacher was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail.
The judge also imposed a year of probation on Eric Nelson for misdemeanor failure to report child abuse.
The former principal of Fontenelle Elementary, was ordered to begin serving his term on Tuesday.
Six girls said they were assaulted by Greg Sedlacek, a former teacher who is now serving 40 to 65 years in prison for sexually assaulting children.