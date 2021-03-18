PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former Papillion-La Vista High School football coach and social studies teacher has been arrested on suspicion of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.
An arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Stephen Gentry on Wednesday, and he appeared in Sarpy County Court on Thursday. His bond was set at $1,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with any minors outside of his own children.
Court records say investigators believe Gentry had inappropriate contact with a student in January. He resigned in February after the investigation began.
If convicted, Gentry faces up to two years in prison. His next court date is set for April 13.