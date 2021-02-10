LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln police officer who resigned days before he was charged for an incident that happened while he was off-duty has pleaded not guilty in the case.
Thirty two-year-old Benjamin Rieker entered the written plea before he was set to appear in court on Wednesday. He's charged with third-degree assault and false reporting. Rieker resigned Jan. 26, days before the assault charge was filed.
Investigators say Rieker was working security at a Lincoln hospital Oct. 31 when he sought out a 51-year-old man he had earlier argued with and shoved the man unprovoked, causing the man to fall and hit his head.