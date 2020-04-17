OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former basketball coach at a private Omaha girls’ high school has been sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a freshman player at the school years ago.
Thirty-four-year-old Andrea Lightfoot Knecht, who appeared via video conference from her attorneys’ conference room, broke into tears Thursday at her sentencing.
Knecht, who’d had a stellar basketball career at Marian and Idaho State University, now is the mother of a toddler.
She had entered a no contest plea in January. She will have to serve 10 years before she is eligible for parole.