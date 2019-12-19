CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — A school principal accused of drunken driving has been given probation and conditional jail time.

Lee Wolfe, of Grand Island, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Central City to misdemeanor driving under the influence and a related crime.

He was sentenced to six months of probation and 10 days in jail. The jail time can be waived at the judge's discretion.

Authorities say Wolfe's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit after he was stopped Aug. 11 in Central City. Wolfe's son was with him.

Wolfe is principal at Shoemaker Elementary in Grand Island. School officials have said he'll remain with the district.

