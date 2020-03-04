LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in Lincoln will soon see some of the city's new fleet of electric buses on the streets.
The first of 10 electric buses bought to replace older diesel-powered buses will begin operating yet this spring.
Three of the new buses arrived last week, and a fourth was set to arrive this week.
StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis says the electric buses generate electricity as they brake and will be able to run for a full, eight-hour shift. Fully charging a bus will take about three hours.
Lincoln used $1.45 million in federal grants to help cover the $3.8 million cost of the four electric buses and two electric charging stations.