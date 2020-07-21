LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his teenage son.

The  shooting happened Monday morning in a Louisville home.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a deputy had been to the home around 10:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance between a 53-year-old man and his 16-year-old son.

Officials say the deputy de-escalated the disturbance and left to meet with a prosecutor to discuss child removal options when he was called back to the home because the father had shot the teen.

The boy was flown to a hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition.

