LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his teenage son.
The shooting happened Monday morning in a Louisville home.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a deputy had been to the home around 10:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance between a 53-year-old man and his 16-year-old son.
Officials say the deputy de-escalated the disturbance and left to meet with a prosecutor to discuss child removal options when he was called back to the home because the father had shot the teen.
The boy was flown to a hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition.