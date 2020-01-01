LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electronic cigarette use is now prohibited in places of employment and indoor public places in Lincoln.

The ordinance change approved by the City Council Dec. 16 went into effect Wednesday with the start of the new year.

Violation is a misdemeanor, but police and the county health department will not immediately issue citations.

For the first few months of 2020, the health department will instead respond to complaints of e-cigarette violations by providing educational materials.

Tags

In other news

E-cigarette ban now in place in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electronic cigarette use is now prohibited in places of employment and indoor public places in Lincoln.The ordinance change approved by the City Council Dec. 16 went into effect Wednesday with the start of the new year.Violation is a misdemeanor, but police and the count…

Ballots for Broken Bow mayor recall mailed to voters

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Recall election ballots have been sent to registered voters in Broken Bow regarding their mayor, who's awaiting trial on two charges.Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial date of Jan. 29 on allegations that he threatened the job of a …

Police: Wounded 2-year-old taken to Omaha precinct station

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…