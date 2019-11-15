GERING, Neb. (AP) - A driver whose pickup truck fatally struck a man in Gering has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Scotts Bluff County Court records say 26-year-old Cole Russell, of Gering, also was fined $1,000 on Wednesday. He'd pleaded no contest in October to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. He made the same plea to a charge of reckless driving and was fined $500.
Gering police say 69-year-old Donald Wimberley, also of Gering, had stopped his southbound pickup truck and a trailer he was pulling on May 4. Police say Wimberley was standing near the trailer when he and the trailer were struck by Russell's southbound truck.