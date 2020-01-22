1 driver killed, 2 injured in Lancaster County crash

MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County left one of the drivers dead and two others injured.

First responders were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a spot east of Malcolm on Nebraska Highway 79. Authorities say a southbound sport utility vehicle and a northbound pickup truck had collided, and a car ran into the SUV.

The SUV then caught fire. The SUV driver died at the scene and the other two drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Authorities say the poor weather conditions may have been a crash factor.

