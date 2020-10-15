LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fleeing driver in a stolen semi has been killed in a crash east of Lincoln.
The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that a trooper attempted to stop the rig around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the driver fled at 80 mph on a gravel road.
The driver then failed to come to a halt at a stop sign and collided with the trailer of another semi.
The patrol says the trooper found the driver of the stolen semi dead. The other driver wasn’t hurt. The patrol has asked the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.