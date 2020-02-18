OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old died Tuesday after the car she was driving went out of control and rolled in northeast Omaha.

The crash occurred around 1:25 a.m. when the car ran off the roadway, rolled and then struck a tree. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

She's been identified as Alexis McCormick, who lived in Omaha. Her passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury.

He's been identified as an 18-year-old Omaha resident, Jason Parrott. Police say alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing crash factor.

Tags

In other news

Driver dies after two vehicles collide in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One person died and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Lancaster County.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an area just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Pella Road.The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says two vehic…