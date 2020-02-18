OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old died Tuesday after the car she was driving went out of control and rolled in northeast Omaha.
The crash occurred around 1:25 a.m. when the car ran off the roadway, rolled and then struck a tree. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
She's been identified as Alexis McCormick, who lived in Omaha. Her passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury.
He's been identified as an 18-year-old Omaha resident, Jason Parrott. Police say alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing crash factor.