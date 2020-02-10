Driver dies after collision on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday near the Highway 370 westbound entrance ramp, east of Gretna.
An investigation indicates a car driven by 25-year-old Kenisha Prentice, of Omaha, hit the rear of a car driving by 67-year-old Nabil Shokai, of Lincoln.
The Sarpy County sheriff's office says Shokai was pronounced dead at a hospital. A passenger, 74-year-old Kalul Bor, was in critical condition.
Prentice and three passengers in her car were treated for minor injuries.
The collision is being investigated.