Driver dies after collision on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday near the Highway 370 westbound entrance ramp, east of Gretna.

An investigation indicates a car driven by 25-year-old Kenisha Prentice, of Omaha, hit the rear of a car driving by 67-year-old Nabil Shokai, of Lincoln.

The Sarpy County sheriff's office says Shokai was pronounced dead at a hospital. A passenger, 74-year-old Kalul Bor, was in critical condition.

Prentice and three passengers in her car were treated for minor injuries.

The collision is being investigated.

