OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Officials say Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha will be closing Monday for construction.
The nearly $300 million transformation of three downtown parks is moving east from Gene Leahy Mall.
The park will reopen once construction is complete in 2023. A portion that leads to the Conagra campus will remain open.
Officials don't expect to close streets for this step in the big project, because Heartland of America Park is relatively isolated.
Private donors are underwriting much of the work. The city's providing $50 million in bonds and about $3 million a year for maintenance.