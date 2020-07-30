OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County board has approved spending $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to buy a mobile command center for the sheriff's office.
The decision came despite objections from board members who said the money should be used for rent assistance and other human needs.
The board voted 4-2 Tuesday to approve the expenditure. Sheriff Tim Dunning and supporters said the vehicle could be used for mass vaccinations in rural areas.
Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Nebraska. On Thursday, the state's online virus tracking tool showed 265 new confirmed cases and three more COVID-19 deaths.