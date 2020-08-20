OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County health officials say they have confirmed 35 COVID-19 cases in Omaha-area schools.

County health director Adi Pour says 17 students and 18 school staff members tested positive by Tuesday night. Another 152 students, staff or faculty that had close contact with those people are in quarantine.

Pour says she was surprised more cases have not been confirmed at schools and attributed that to the Omaha Public Schools teaching only remote classes.

The Millard, Gretna and Ralston school districts reported positive cases in recent days. Pour said most of the health department's current work is focused on helping schools respond to the virus.

Tags

In other news

Busy Omaha coronavirus testing site to close this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A busy coronavirus testing site in southeastern Omaha is closing this week, so local health care providers are working to find another way to provide more testing in the area that is home to several meatpacking plants and a large Hispanic population.