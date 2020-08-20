OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County health officials say they have confirmed 35 COVID-19 cases in Omaha-area schools.
County health director Adi Pour says 17 students and 18 school staff members tested positive by Tuesday night. Another 152 students, staff or faculty that had close contact with those people are in quarantine.
Pour says she was surprised more cases have not been confirmed at schools and attributed that to the Omaha Public Schools teaching only remote classes.
The Millard, Gretna and Ralston school districts reported positive cases in recent days. Pour said most of the health department's current work is focused on helping schools respond to the virus.