OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says its most wanted fugitive has been returned to Omaha after being held by officials in Miami.
The sheriff's office says in a news release that 29-year-old Adam Hawhee was picked up by Douglas County deputies and returned to Omaha on Tuesday to face child enticement and child pornography charges. Authorities say Hawhee became a fugitive in December when he failed to appear in court on the charges.
Following his failure to appear in court in December, local and federal authorities determined Hawhee had fled to Nicaragua, where he was taken into custody on immigration violations and extradited to Miami.