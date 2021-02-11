FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has submitted his resignation.

His resignation followed a year of scandals that involved a drunken driving conviction last March, accusations of harassing his estranged wife's boyfriend and most recently, a charge of violating his DUI probation.

Glass submitted his resignation letter to the county board on Wednesday — eight days after being released from jail on allegations that he violated his probation by again driving drunk. The board accepted Glass’ resignation, which is to take effect March 1.

