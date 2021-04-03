OMAHA. Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old Nebraska cattle rancher is recovering after doctors replaced his coronavirus-damaged lungs.
Jake Immink, of Fairbury, got sick around Halloweeen and wound up hospitalized on a ventilator for months. His lungs were so damaged that his only chance for a fairly normal life was a double-lung transplant.
He underwent the surgery March 20 after loosing weight and building up strength.
On Wednesday, he put his new lungs to the test, walking a mile and a half.
Dr. Heather Strah, a transplant pulmonologist with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said she fully expects him to be herding cattle this summer.