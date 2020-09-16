LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln lawyer disbarred last year by the Nebraska Supreme Court has been sentenced to prison for stealing from his clients.
Forty four-year-old Craig Hoffman was sentenced earlier this month to two to four years in prison after pleading no contest this summer to theft of over $5,000.
Police originally said Hoffman had kept $27,500 in insurance checks intended for two of his clients. The payments either were part of a settlement or intended to pay their medical bills. Police later learned of three other victims.
Hoffman voluntarily surrendered his license to practice law in Nebraska and was disbarred last October.