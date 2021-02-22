CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska's Saunders County say one person has died in the head-on crash of a truck and a snowplow on state Highway 109 just east of Cedar Bluffs.
Investigators say the crash happened when a westbound pickup truck driven by 69-year-old Dennis Campbell, of Fremont, crossed the center line and hit the eastbound Nebraska Highway Department plow head-on.
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says the road was snow-covered at the time of the crash.
Campbell died at the scene, and a woman who was a passenger in his truck was taken to a Fremont hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.