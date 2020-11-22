OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Protesters gathered in downtown Omaha for a second night to demand the release of video of a fatal police shooting of a Black man during a Nebraska traffic stop last week.

The group of demonstrators gathered outside Omaha Police headquarters again Saturday to press police to release footage of Thursday’s shooting death of Kenneth Jones.

Police have said that Jones, who was 35, reached for a gun in his waistband before he was shot.

Before the protest, police released the names of the two officers involved in the traffic stop who will remain on leave while the incident is investigated.

