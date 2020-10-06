OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Critics are questioning the police response to an unpermitted parade in support of President Donald Trump through the heart of Omaha.
Witnesses say the Sunday afternoon parade blocked traffic and ran through red lights and that cross traffic was blocked by parade participants on motorcycles.
Police say parade participants had left by the time officers responded to reports of the parade along Dodge Street of trucks and vehicles flying Trump flags and signs.
Police confirmed caravan participants had not secured a parade permit beforehand.
Critics say the lack of citations contrasts starkly with mass arrests made earlier this year in Omaha of those protesting police brutality and racial injustice.