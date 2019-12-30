LEXINGTON (AP) - Interstate 80 is slowly reopening across Nebraska, but other roads remain closed in north-central Nebraska because of blowing snow from a weekend winter storm.
The Nebraska Transportation Department says a nearly 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 from Lexington east to Grand Island closed Monday morning.
Crews are gradually reopening the interstate Monday afternoon, but portions of Nebraska highway 11 and other roads in north-central Nebraska remained closed.
The National Weather Service is warning that wind gusts up to 45 mph could occur through Monday evening.
More than a foot of snow has fallen in several spots.