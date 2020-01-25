OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Crete man of second-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in the July 2018 shooting of two brothers in south Omaha that left one of the victims dead.

Anthony Sanchez was found guilty of the counts on Friday for the shooting that killed 23-year-old Franco Gonzalez-Mendez and injured 22-year-old Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez. Sanchez faces 25 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in March.

Police say the shooting followed an argument between two groups of men outside a south Omaha restaurant.

