Creighton dorm evacuated after student tries to make ricin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police and firefighters in Omaha, Nebraska, evacuated a Creighton University dormitory after a student told emergency room staff that she had tried to make the poison ricin in her dorm room in an attempt to harm herself.
Officials also shut down the Creighton University Medical Center emergency room on the university's campus as a precaution. Omaha Police Officer Joseph Nickerson says the scramble to head off any possible ricin exposure began around 9 p.m. Thursday, when police were contacted.
About 50 Creighton students were evacuated from Davis Square apartments and moved to other campus housing. Nickerson says a hazardous materials crew cleaned the building.