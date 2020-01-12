Crash death on Interstate 80 in Iowa blamed on icy roads

In other news
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — At least one death in eastern Iowa is being blamed on a winter storm that slicked Interstate 80.A westbound semitrailer on I-80 crashed early Saturday morning in Cedar County east of Iowa City.The Iowa State Patrol says roads were completely covered in ice when the sem…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in Omaha have confirmed that two children have died of complications from influenza this flu season.
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A former York County public defender has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced in March.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A driver accused of running into and killing a 10-year-old girl who was in a suburban Omaha crosswalk pleaded guilty Friday.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in an Omaha suburb said Friday they're adding an extra patrol near the community because of mountain lion sighting.
BURR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a worker killed in an accident at a cooperative's location in southeast Nebraska's Otoe County.He was identified as 49-year-old Paul Sliger, who lived in Syracuse. First responders were sent around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Frontier Co…
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to move the trial of a central Nebraska mayor who's also facing a recall election.Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst is awaiting trial later this month on allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a b…
ORD, Neb. (AP) — A Valley County jury has found a Roman Catholic priest not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in his Ord home in 2018.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney has been arrested and charge with a drug felony after investigators say he admitted to accepting cocaine as payment for providing legal services.The Nebraska State Patrol says 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Gering, was arrested Tuesday after…