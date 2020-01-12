Crash death on Interstate 80 in Iowa blamed on icy roads

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — At least one death in eastern Iowa is being blamed on a winter storm that slicked Interstate 80.

A westbound semitrailer on I-80 crashed early Saturday morning in Cedar County east of Iowa City.

The Iowa State Patrol says roads were completely covered in ice when the semitrailer left the road and overturned, killing a passenger in the truck. The victim's name had not been released by late Saturday afternoon.

The storm system brought high winds and snow to much of Iowa Friday overnight into Saturday. Around 2 inches fell in areas of eastern Iowa, including Davenport.

