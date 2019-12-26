ELK CREEK, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado company says Johnson County commissioners have granted it a permit to mine for a rare, heat-resistant element.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. said in a news release Tuesday that the commissioners determined the niobium mine was not incompatible with agriculture and was designed to minimize impact on its neighbors.

NioCorp also says it agreed to pave and maintain a county road to the mine project site.

The project has qualified for up to $200 million in state tax incentives and is expected to create more than 400 jobs. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Tags

In other news

Authorities: Wrong-way driver died after highway collision

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a driver headed east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 was fatally injured when his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle.The collision occurred around 6:40 Tuesday morning, about 2 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say the 20-year-old …

Police say SUV driver died in north Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a driver died in the crash of his sport utility vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Omaha.Officers dispatched to the crash site a little before 2:40 a.m. found the wrecked SUV in the roadway.It appears the driver overcorrected to the right after his westbound…

Authorities ID man killed in Lincoln construction accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.He was identified as 47-year-old Rocael Lopez-Lopez, who lived in Crete. The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the Que Place garage, wh…

City attorney who'd been under suspension has resigned

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A city attorney under suspension in southeast Nebraska's Beatrice has resigned.Beatrice City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says Abigail Stark left her post last week. He's handling her duties until a replacement is found.Stark had been suspended with pay since Dec. 9…

Ex-teacher accused of theft from choir gets probation, jail

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.David Sackschewsky was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution. Court records sa…