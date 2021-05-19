OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council has passed a resolution brought by newly-reelected Mayor Jean Stothert that condemns discrimination and hate and calls for Omaha leaders to be committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The resolution is largely symbolic, as it enacted no policy changes. The resolution drew praise, but also criticism from some who said city leaders need to do more than offer lip service to combating discrimination.
Lorraine Chang with the Nebraska Asian American Leadership Alliance supported the resolution, but said words are not enough, adding, “What actions can we take so that these words don’t ring hollow?”