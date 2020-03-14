GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska horse track is one of the few sports venues in the country open to the public this weekend because of concern about the spread of the new coronavirus.
The chief executive officer of Fonner Park says he decided to allow fans at the track after local health officials told him there were no cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Island area.
Racing was ultimately canceled Saturday after jockeys voted not to race because of dangerous track conditions caused by a snowstorm that moved through the area.
But about 50 people stayed at Fonner Park to wager on races simulcast from other tracks.