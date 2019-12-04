LINCOLN - A 40-year-old woman already on parole for fraud in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling from a Lincoln chiropractic business where she worked.
Ann Crall appeared in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday on a felony charge of theft by deception. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Police say they were alerted by the office manager of Movement Chiropractic, who reported suspicious activity on a business credit card that started three days after Crall began working there.
Crall was previous sentenced in Colorado to 11 years in prison for theft and charitable fraud for taking almost $60,000 from donors under the pretense that she had cancer.